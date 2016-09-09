Parents can now buy alcohol while screaming children are entertained by a giant mouse

An application to serve alcohol at a Macon restaurant catering to kids generated a threat of a lawsuit and a comment about why adults visiting Chuck E. Cheese’s would need a little liquid libation.
The Mercer University Drive restaurant will now be able to serve beer and wine after the Macon-Bibb County Commission approved a license this week. But the vote was delayed a couple weeks because some commissioners requested more details about whether other child-oriented establishments also sold alcohol.
County Attorney Judd Drake warned commissioners on Tuesday that not issuing CEC Entertainment, the parent company of Chuck E. Cheese’s, the permit would lead to the county facing a lawsuit.
The Houston Chronicle reported that about 500 corporate locations have always had the ability to serve alcohol with a two drink limit. The franchise-owned restaurants also have the option of serving alcohol.
“I have been contacted by their attorney and he said that he will be filing a (lawsuit) if we don’t issue it,” Drake said.
Commissioner Elaine Lucas was unfazed by the threat of the lawsuit and said it’s the commission’s duty to be prudent on certain matters.
“People don’t understand if we have questions we have a right and obligation ... if we feel we need more information,” she said.
Another commissioner, Scotty Shepherd, said he knew why some adults going to Chuck E. Cheese’s would need a drink.
The eatery is known for its pizza, arcade games, giant mouse mascot and plenty of children running around.
“You go in with all those screaming kids, you need a drink,” Shepherd said.
Commissioners Al Tillman and Bert Bivins voted against the license.
Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph
