What you need to know to avoid a speeding ticket

While Macon-Bibb County updates its list of roads where radar can be used for speed enforcement, some laws provide drivers more leeway as they travel through the county.
People may drive too fast in Macon but the type of law enforcement — whether it’s local or state — can help determine if a driver could legally receive a citation.
The Macon-Bibb County Commission is expected to vote on a resolution later this month that would update the streets where law enforcement can use radar to detect speed. The list includes a majority of the county’s roads, and it details the distance along each street where radar can be used to catch speeders.
But while the public understands speeding could get them in trouble, there’s also some latitude on how much over the speed limit people can drive and still avoid a ticket from local law enforcement agencies.
Commissioner Elaine Lucas said recently that the resolution is an opportunity for county officials, law enforcement and the public to better understand the laws governing use of the equipment that measures the speed of moving vehicles.
Bibb County Sheriff’s Office employees who have radar equipment go through training to know where they can legally use them, said Commissioner Scotty Shepherd, a retired sheriff’s major.
“There’s a lot of things you can’t do with radar as local law enforcement that state law enforcement can,” he said.
Except within school zones and some residential neighborhoods, local law enforcement agencies using radar can’t give tickets if someone is driving within 10 miles of the speed limit.
“Now the Georgia State Patrol can run a ticket for two miles per hour over,” Bibb County Sheriff David Davis said.
State law also requires any local law enforcement officer using radar to be visible to drivers for at least 500 feet. State troopers however, don’t have to abide by that provision, he said.
The speed radar list is updated every so often to incorporate any new speed limits and to allow the state to ensure that local agencies are permitted to use the devices, Davis said.
The resolution, which is on Tuesday’s agenda of the commission’s Public Safety Committee, includes the various speed limits, noting where the limit changes on certain roads. For example, the speed limit on Forsyth Road, also known as Ga. 19, changes from 45 mph to 55 mph from 500 feet south of Brittany Drive until the Monroe County line.
To view the resolution online, go to http://goo.gl/FZ9jV4.
The law also limits where some local agencies can use radar depending on steepness or sharp curves of a road, Davis said.
“There’s not too many streets like that in this area,” he said.
Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph
