Macon’s first black firefighter to be laid to rest on Sept. 11

In 1968, Johnnie Elbert Forsyth III did what no other black man had ever done — suit up with the Macon-Bibb County Fire Department.
Forsyth was the first African American hired by the department and was promoted to sergeant less than five years later.
Although Forsyth left the department in 1977 to pursue a career as a truck driver, Chief Marvin Riggins will speak at his funeral Friday at noon at St. Peter’s Missionary Baptist Church on Fort Hill Street.
Riggins, who joined the department two years after Forsyth departed, was the first African American to rise through the ranks to become chief.
Members of the Macon-Bibb County Fire Department will carry Forsyth’s casket to his burial spot at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery on Jeffersonville Road.
Forsyth will be laid to rest on the 15th anniversary of the terrorist attacks that killed 343 New York City firefighters.
Comments