Food bank, Macon eatery team up to fight hunger

Thursday was National Hunger Action Day, and some local folks teamed up to take part in that.
The Middle Georgia Community Food Bank brought baked goods and other snacks to Grow on Riverside Drive, where they served vegetable soup made by the restaurant’s staff from fresh local vegetables. The hot meal was free to anyone who stopped by during the three-hour event.
“We are actually taking action today,” said Wendy Spraggins, the food bank’s agency relations coordinator. “We are feeding the hungry.”
In addition to the food, Spraggins and her colleagues were handing out beverages and even socks to anyone who needed them.
The organization offers several options like bags for seniors and distributions to partner agencies across Middle Georgia, but Thursday marked the first time working with Grow for an in-person feeding event. Spraggins said soup was an ideal choice, despite the hot weather, for the ability to pack lots of vegetables and meat into a bowl or take-out container.
“That’s best way to get a nutritious meal to people who need food,” she said.
Saralyn Collins, Grow’s owner, said she was “thrilled” to be taking part in the event. She said that she’s worked with other efforts and tries to stay involved in the community, but this was the first time Grow has prepared a meal on-site for the food bank.
“We’re happy to do a small part,” she said.
In addition to 12 locally-grown veggies, Collins said the soup included ground beef from Butcher Boy Meats.
“This is the same soup that the restaurant customers are having today,” she said.
Samuel Ola was the first to partake in the soup on Thursday, and he was a fan of the product.
“It’s fantastic,” he said.
A native of Africa, Ola has spent the last 13 years in Macon. He was glad to see other members of the Middle Georgia community coming together to feed their neighbors.
“I think it’s very great,” he said.
