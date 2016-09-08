Neighbors come to aid of burned-out family

Flames that tore through a Macon family’s home nearly two weeks ago ignited a spirit of compassion in their neighborhood.
Late on Aug. 28, a fire in the Thomas family’s utility room spread through the carport and into the ceiling.
Macon-Bibb County firefighters stopped the blaze from burning down the whole house, but smoke and water damaged the building.
“It messed up the house pretty bad,” Macon-Bibb fire Lt. Ben Gleaton said Thursday.
Peg Jones saw the flashing red lights from her home down the street and surveyed the damage the next morning with neighbor Tamika Hiley.
The women have been working ever since to help the family of five, including two teens and a toddler.
They have organized a benefit Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon at what they call “the circle,” the juncture of north and south sections of Pine Knoll in the Pine Forest neighborhood between Interstate 75 and the Ocmulgee River, not far from Amerson Water Park and the Pierce Avenue exit.
“It’s been better than we expected. It is crazy,” Hiley said. “We’re even having a fish fry.”
Jones said the family needs clothing, shoes, furniture, linens and household items.
Anything the family cannot use will be donated to the Salvation Army that afternoon.
Support has been flowing in.
“People are so generous. It’s just amazing,” Jones said. “It’s uniting the neighborhood.”
For more information, contact Jones at 478-474-8026 or Hiley at 478-228-3484.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
