Macon-Bibb commemorating 9/11 at Public Safety Memorial Park

The Georgia State Patrol is expected to fly over downtown Macon as the community remembers the victims of the Sept. 11 attack during a memorial Friday morning.
Beginning at 8:45 a.m., Macon-Bibb County first responders and others will gather in Public Safety Memorial Park on Mulberry Street near the corner of Second Street.
The Macon-Bibb Law Enforcement Foundation will mark the 15th anniversary of the attacks in New York, Washington and Shanksville, Pennsylvania with the laying of flowers and placement of a wreath at the granite markers honoring local police, firefighters and deputies killed in the line of duty.
Foundation director Warren Selby said the ceremony will let the surviving family members know their loved ones have not been forgotten.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
Comments