Man killed in Gray Highway collision outside Macon

A man was killed Wednesday morning in a collision in Jones County.
Just before 7 a.m., the driver of a Scion was headed north, away from Macon, on Gray Highway, when his car was hit by an SUV at Joycliff Road, said fatality investigator Kenny Allen of the Jones County Sheriff’s Office.
The SUV was headed south, toward Macon, and was turning left onto Joycliff Road when the collision happened.
The Scion driver, whose address and identity have not yet been released, died at the scene, Allen said.
The SUV driver was hurt and taken to Medical Center, Navicent Health.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
