Slain Monroe deputy Michael Norris honored with ATV Ride

Fallen Monroe County deputy Michael Norris loved the outdoors.
Saturday, dozens of his friends, family and law enforcement colleagues will join others in the 2nd Annual Michael Norris ATV Memorial Ride in his hometown of Culloden.
Norris, 24, was shot and killed responding to a report of a suicidal man, Christopher Calmer, who is awaiting trial in the deputy’s death.
Riders will gather between 9-10 a.m. at The Barn at 423 Norwood St. in Culloden before the ride begins at 11 a.m.
For a $5 donation, riders will travel in a convoy through Culloden, north on Michael Andrew Norris Memorial Way, stop at the Norris’ memorial wall that was dedicated in the inaugural ride, then return to The Barn for food, entertainment and a corn hole competition at 1 p.m.
A $25 registration fee per two-person team is required for the corn hole competition.
Proceeds benefit the Michael Norris Memorial Scholarship Fund and C.O.P.S. or Concerns of Police Survivors.
For more information, call 478-297-6428 or email tp31016@yahoo.com.
