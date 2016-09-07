Family of midstate inmate files $10 million wrongful death lawsuit

The family of a man who died in the Upson County jail in 2014 has filed a federal wrongful death lawsuit seeking more than $10 million.
Thomas Allen Teague was booked into the jail Aug. 7, 2014, with a medical history that included bradycardia and dizziness. He was admitted to Upson Regional Medical Center on Aug. 27, 2014, after he began experiencing dizziness, low heart rate and chest pain, according to the lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Georgia on Tuesday.
After returning to the jail, Teague complained of other medical difficulties, including blacking out in the shower and experiencing pain. He was prescribed medication, according to the suit.
He died of double bronchial pneumonia Sept. 4, 2014, while being observed in a “detox” holding cell, according to the suit.
Teague’s family contends the death was “both foreseeable and preventable” and that defendants in the suit —Upson County, Upson County Sheriff Dan Kilgore, and a doctor and two nurses who provided care to inmates — didn’t act appropriately.
The family argues medical personnel didn’t render a “proper standard of care,” diagnosis and treatment for Teague. They also allege jail personnel, including the medical staffers, were negligent.
Upson County is responsible for the policies and procedures used at the jail, they contend. The sheriff and the county also are responsible for failure to direct, train and supervise personnel in the care of inmates, according to the suit.
The legal firm representing Upson County referred comment to the county manager’s office Wednesday. A message left there wasn’t immediately returned.
Amy Leigh Womack: 478-744-4398, @awomackmacon
Comments