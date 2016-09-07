At least one movie portrays journalism like it is

One reason I would say that truck driving is a more glamorous occupation than journalism is that there have been many excellent songs written about truck driving, while there have been zero written about journalism.
But there have been many great movies about journalism, while only one great movie has been made about truck driving.
I was going through a list in my mind of favorite journalism movies and thought of many. But then I found a list of journalism movies and realized there are many I had forgotten or not seen.
In movies that are not about journalism, but where reporters make brief appearances, we are generally portrayed as an insensitive, vulturous lot with no concern about anything but getting the story.
However, in movies that center on journalists, in which the movie makers actually did the research and know what journalists do, we usually come off pretty well.
Probably the most notable one is “All the President’s Men,” the true story of how two determined Washington Post reporters brought down Richard Nixon.
I polled my co-workers on the journalism movie they liked the best, and that’s the one that came up most often. But I don’t think it gives people a very good indication of what most reporters do on a daily basis.
I also asked my co-workers what movie they thought was the most realistic to their own experience. No one had a suggestion for that.
But I would argue that the 1994 film “The Paper” gives a pretty good reflection of what actually happens in a newsroom. It shows a motley group of quirky characters who work together to create their product from scratch every day. It shows the tension, the drama and the humor that goes into it.
Ultimately it shows that for all their faults, differences and conflicts, they are united for a singular purpose, and that is for the truth to be known.
And that’s what happens in a newsroom every day.
Seems like there should be a good song in there somewhere.
Wayne Crenshaw: 478-256-9725, @WayneCrenshaw1
