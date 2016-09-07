Cherry Blossom CEO Jake Ferro mulling options

The morning after the Cherry Blossom Festival executive committee yanked the pink carpet from underneath the feet of its CEO, Jake Ferro was considering his options.
“We were shocked,” Ferro said. “We worked real hard.”
The festival’s board chairwoman Stacy Ingram said Ferro was asked to resign effective Tuesday, and that an interim president and CEO would soon be named.
Ferro said he was notified late in the day, but had not decided how to proceed.
When pressed about what was behind the move, Ferro said: “Things happen. I really can’t comment further right now.”
Ingram said the board’s decision was unrelated to recent events that have led to a rift between Ferro and the Macon-Bibb County Commission.
In August, Ferro requested that the commission postpone the $3.6 million in upgrades planned for Central City Park for several weeks leading up to the event in March.
County leaders said delaying the project would cost the county about $60,000.
At an Aug. 23 meeting, Mayor Robert Reichert told the county commission there was a perceived threat from Ferro to relocate events due to the construction.
Ferro, a retired president and CEO of Bonsal American, Inc. — a construction materials company based in Charlotte, N.C. — first took over in October 2012 as interim president and CEO after the resignation of Richard Brewer.
Brewer was only on the job four months before heading back to Charleston, S.C.
Ferro was named permanent CEO in February of 2013.
Wednesday morning, he mentioned that he had yet to clear out his office or tender a resignation.
The festival’s website no longer lists Ferro as staff.
Come back to macon.com for updates and read Thursday’s Telegraph.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
Comments