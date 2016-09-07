Young Professionals hosting town hall meeting

The people of Dublin and Laurens County can learn more about the laws that govern them during a town hall meeting Thursday evening.
The Young Professionals of Dublin-Laurens County are hosting the gathering at 6:30 p.m. at Theatre Dublin.
After the panel presentation, everyone is invited to question local leaders, including Mayor Phil Best and City Manager Lance Jones.
Other panelists include Laurens County commissioners, development leaders and a city councilman.
For more information, log onto the group’s website, www.youngprofessionalsdlc.com and use the contact tab to submit questions or use the hashtag #YPDLCtownhall on Twitter or Facebook.
Comments