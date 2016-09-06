Allsouth wins bid for Amerson River Park water adventure services

The much debated contract to provide water adventure services at Amerson River Park was awarded Tuesday to Allsouth Tubing.
The Buford-based company received approval from the Macon-Bibb County Commission in a close vote. The five-year contract means the tubing company can set up shop inside the park to provide kayaking, canoeing and other water-related services along the Ocmulgee River.
The commission voted 5-3 in favor of Allsouth, with the contract receiving the nod from commissioners Scotty Shepherd, Gary Bechtel, Elaine Lucas, Mallory Jones and Ed DeFore. Tuesday’s vote was the third time the contract was on the commission’s agenda.
Commissioner Virgil Watkins, who voted against the contract in August, was not present Tuesday.
Prior to the final vote, a motion to send it back to committee for more discussion failed to garner enough votes.
At an Aug. 2 meeting the commission agreed to table the proposal to resolve questions surrounding the company and the bid selection process. Two weeks later the measure stalled when the absence of two commissioners led to the measure being one vote shy of getting approval and not enough votes to nix it.
Allsouth beat out Macon’s Ocmulgee Outdoor Expeditions, which had received a bevvy of support from people pushing for the local company to get the contract, which included an online petition with more than 1,600 signatures.
Commissioner Mallory Jones said the commission has shown it supports local businesses through actions that include passing ordinances benefiting them. Because of the debate behind the Amerson concessionaire agreement, Jones said he spent time researching the process and found that it was fair.
“It’s very accurate to say the Macon-Bibb commission is an advocate for local business,” Jones said prior to Tuesday’s vote.
Last month, commissioners discussed why they were not notified earlier in the selection process about a drowning death that occurred along the Chattahoochee River where Allsouth rented out equipment to a family.
“My understanding is there was a full investigation,” Jones said. “Allsouth’s permit was suspended or revoked when this first came to light. …after only three weeks their permit was reinstated by the National Park Service. That speaks volumes.”
Allsouth outscored Ocmulgee Outdoor Expeditions in a bid selection process by offering a higher monthly fee and larger percentage of revenue to Bibb County. Some proponents in favor of the company receiving the contract have said that a company should receive more than five points on a 100 point scale for being a locally based company.
Several commissioners on both sides of the vote have said there needs to be a better vetting process when companies apply for contracts since the drowning death was not uncovered by Bibb County employees until after the agreement was presented to a commission committee.
In other business Tuesday
▪ The County Commission approved a construction agreement for a $3.6 million Central City Park renovation.
The contract with International City Builders clears the way for the Warner Robins company to build four multipurpose fields, sidewalks, a playground and pavilions at the Willie Smokie Glover Drive park.
Money for the project comes from the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax approved by voters in 2011. Other improvements include new sidewalks, restrooms and a skate park.
Bibb County officials also plan to build a new senior citizens center inside the historic park.
▪ Commissioners approved spending $450,000 in SPLOST funds for renovations to North Macon Park. The improvements include new fencing, dugouts and batting cages.
▪ Another $220,000 will be used to expand the parking lot at Memorial Park where a more than $2 million renovation project is underway.
Money for the parking lot portion will come from the blight bond funds of Commissioner Ed DeFore. The recreation center also is receiving an expanded entrance, a renovated pool and new bathrooms, a computer lab, meeting space and a workout room.
▪ People driving along Coliseum Drive soon will encounter a new traffic light.
The county will spend $175,000 to put in traffic lights outside the entrance of the Macon Marriott City Center. Commissioners voted in favor of the agreement allowing Moye Electric to install the lights at the intersection of Coliseum and Main Street.
The money will also pay for putting in a pedestrian crossing and expanding the turn lanes.
“I think it’s going to be attractive,” Mayor Robert Reichert said.
Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph
