Commissioners in financially-strapped Twiggs bicker as immediate crisis is averted

It was already past noon when Estella Sams, a retired shirt factory worker, parked at the Piggly Wiggly grocery, went in, bought a peach drink and a pack of peanuts and headed across Magnolia Street to the Twiggs County Courthouse.
Word was the county was in financial straits. She wanted to hear firsthand.
Above her, one sign of tight times loomed. The huge clocks on the building’s roof have, for months, been stuck on a few minutes to 1.
“That clock’s got the same time every day,” Sams, who is 76, said.
She took the elevator up to the second floor where, in the main courtroom, county commissioners had for much of the morning been hashing out the county’s cash crisis. They talked for hours, but what they might do to fix it wasn’t decided until mid-afternoon.
Commissioners emerged from a closed executive session to report that what was thought to be a $150,000 financial shortfall at month’s end will instead be a $150,000 surplus.
“Cash flow is a dynamic thing,” Macon attorney R. Chix Miller, of the Sell & Melton firm who represents the county, later told The Telegraph. “All they did was add $309,000 on hand right now to $200,000 available in their line of credit, and another $60,000 that’s coming, and subtracted the payroll for the second part of September and subtracted average expenses.”
The commissioners then “took a little bit off just to be cautious” and arrived at a $150,000 surplus rather than a deficit, he said.
Earlier, when the day’s public meeting ended about 1:30 p.m., commissioners were still trying to get a handle on just how much money — or how little — the county had at its disposal.
In the past fiscal year, Twiggs county spent some $7.2 million more than the $3 million in excess of what it usually takes in. By the end of the month, the county was thought to be facing a $150,000 shortfall, and it wasn’t yet clear where the money to pay its employees might come from.
Tuesday’s courthouse gathering, which was attended by 50 or so residents, was at times as contentious as it was informational.
About 12:30 p.m., Commissioner William Bond walked out of the still-in-session meeting, bidding his fellow commissioners adieu, saying, “We’ll get there.”
Commissioner Tommie Lee Bryant, a 28-year commission member, seemed insistent that the county’s finances were not as out of order as Commission Chairman Ken Fowler and others suggested.
Bryant contended that overlapping bills from last year are still being paid.
“The bottom line is,” Fowler said to Bryant, “we get to the middle of September and we’re gonna be short. ... It don’t matter how you got there.”
Boomed Bryant: “We come up short every year! ... It ain’t nothing new.”
“When you’re broke, you’re broke,” Fowler said.
Bryant shot back: “I ain’t seen nothing that said we was broke. All I seen’s what you saying. Show me the numbers that we broke!”
Fowler motioned to Laura Mathis, executive director of the Middle Georgia Regional Commission, who earlier had addressed the commission and shared her agency’s findings of the shortfall from a preliminary examination of the county’s finances.
After the meeting, Mathis told reporters that the county has had money woes for years.
About 28 percent of Twiggs County residents live below the poverty line, making it the poorest of the midstate counties that surround Macon.
“This isn’t something that came up overnight,” Mathis said.
For the past decade and a half, the Twiggs tax digest has steadily declined, she said.
“And that’s your biggest basis for revenue. ... They took some serious hits in that period of time ... and they’re still dealing with that,” Mathis said.
She said the regional commission had offered Twiggs officials some options on “how they can get their spending and revenues under control.”
Some of the regional commission’s recommendations included borrowing against the tax digest, which counties can do, Mathis said.
“Right now,” she said, “it’s more of a cash-flow challenge than anything else.”
As for the severity of the matter, she described it as “a situation that needs attention.”
She described the problem as “fixable.”
Later on outside the courthouse, where it was 1:50 p.m. — despite the courthouse clock saying it wasn’t yet 1 — Estella Sams made her way back to her car.
She still hadn’t eaten her lunchtime snack.
Sams, who started working at the town shirt factory in the early 1970s and stayed on even after it moved away to neighboring Bleckley County, lives down near the Huddle House on Ga. 96.
Sams said she might be willing to help the county make ends meet — with her own money.
“Let’s get together and give so much ... to do this and do that,” she said. “The county’s not poor. People in office just have poor ideas.”
Telegraph archives contributed to this report.
Joe Kovac Jr.
