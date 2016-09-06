Man hit by train is critically injured

A Macon man walking on the railroad tracks was hit by a train early Tuesday morning.
Just before 2 a.m., 51-year-old Kenneth James Cloud was struck by the train as he walked the tracks near the Jeffersonville Road overpass near McCall Road, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
Cloud was taken to Medical Center, Navicent Health, where he was listed in critical condition.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
