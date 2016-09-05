‘We’re in bad trouble,’ county chairman says of dire finances

Twiggs County’s financial outlook is so bleak, the chairman called a meeting on Labor Day.
“We’re in a bad way,” Commission Chairman Ken Fowler told about a dozen people gathered at the courthouse, which was supposed to be closed for the holiday. “Apparently we spent 3 million more dollars than we took in.”
A lack of a quorum kept Fowler and Commissioner Donald Floyd from taking any action in the absence of commissioners Donald Watson, Tommie Lee Bryant and William Bond.
Fowler briefed the small audience on the Georgia Regional Commission’s audit of spending that shows nearly $7.2 million spent in Fiscal Year 2015 in a county that brings in about $4 million a year, county manager Garner Mercer said.
Through August of this year, the county already has shelled out nearly $4.5 million and will end September more than $200,000 in the red, if action is not taken.
“To address this financial situation, we’re going to have to make some cuts, and I’m talking about some drastic cuts,” Fowler said. “We need to start today, we don’t need to wait until tomorrow.”
Fowler has invited a member of the regional commission to Tuesday’s regular meeting at 9 a.m.
The chairman hopes they can stop the immediately financial bleeding and work toward a viable budget.
Watson, Bryant and Bond never showed for the 10 a.m. meeting, although some at the courthouse believe at least two of them were spotted across the street, keeping watch on what was happening.
The actions of the three absent commissioners dominated discussion of the county’s plight.
“These three run the commission, the chairman don’t run it. Have no say,” said Fowler, who did take the ultimate responsibility for the financial shortfalls, but also slammed the absent three commissioners for adversely affecting the county in a number of decisions.
“It’s an accumulation of things over the years that have finally caught up with us,” he said.
State Rep. Bubber Epps, R-Dry Branch, sat on the back row during the meeting that turned into an open forum.
He applauded Fowler’s decision to call in the regional commission.
Epps plans to discuss Twigg’s situation with state Sen. David Lucas, D-Macon.
“My concern is it’s nothing that happened yesterday that caused today’s realization of where we are,” Epps said. “It’s not our job at the state level to micromanage. We’re there to respond to their request for help.”
Monday’s meeting was called to brief commissioners about the projected shortfall, Fowler said.
Walt Ashby, chairman of the board of tax assessors, said he has been trying for months to update records to ensure no one is improperly receiving property tax exemptions.
“We’re finding very few records to exist to support the exemptions that are being claimed,” Ashby said.
The public is invited to Tuesday’s meeting to learn more about the exemptions and the documentation required.
Ashby said some of the commissioners have been fighting his efforts to validate claims.
“As long as it doesn’t interfere with them, it’s fine, go get that person, but once you bring their name into it, then, of course, it’s an issue that you should look away,” Ashby said.
The GBI is investigating Bryant’s exemption as a 100 percent disabled veteran, a claim Bryant reportedly debunked himself in a recent meeting by stating he is only 60 percent disabled, according to the Veterans Administration.
Bryant allegedly tried to transfer that exemption to his son in November, which is not permitted.
“I don’t like paying taxes, myself, but it’s one of those necessary evils,” Ashby said.
The county would be in much better financial shape if everyone paid what they owe, he said.
Until recently, another unnamed commissioner had two properties listed under homestead exemption, when only one is permitted, Ashby said during open discussion.
Several weeks ago, the GBI began looking into allegations that some commissioners were being improperly reimbursed for medical expenses under the insurance policy.
A meeting about the matter held with Fowler, Floyd and former county attorney Lars Anderson resulted in Anderson being voted out by the other three commissioners, Floyd said.
“Mr. Anderson lost his job because he was informed about something going on in this county, not because of something he did,” Fowler said. “That was our fifth county attorney. Does that tell you anything? Do I have to say anything more?”
Fowler cited examples of wasteful spending due to deals arranged by the vote of the other three, such as over-paying on a land lease for a local fire station and spending $900 a year so that a school bus can turn around on someone’s property.
Voters turning down the last SPLOST also means money will come out of the treasury for bond payments of $52,000 a quarter. Insurance costs also increased by $35,000 each month.
If money can’t be found, Fowler said: “We’ll close up shop, I guess.”
Twiggs County Sheriff Darren Mitchum advised commissioners Fowler and Floyd that he could have the courtroom ready if a large crowd shows up for Tuesday’s meeting.
“I hope this wakes up the citizens of Twiggs County,” Fowler said.
