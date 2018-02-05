Alleged UK computer hacker wins extradition appeal

Lauri Love, who is accused of hacking into U.S. government computers, poses for the media outside The Royal Courts of Justice in London, Monday, Feb. 5, 2018. The ruling in Lauri Love's appeal against extradition to the United States, where he faces solitary confinement and a potential 99 year prison sentence, will be handed down on Monday Feb. 5 at the Royal Courts of Justice. Kirsty Wigglesworth AP Photo