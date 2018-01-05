Technology

Abiquiu Lake to host annual midwinter eagle watching event

The Associated Press

January 05, 2018 02:37 AM

ABIQUIU, N.M.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is looking for volunteers to help with the annual midwinter eagle counting effort at Abiquiu Lake.

Volunteers will be meeting Saturday morning at the northern New Mexico lake.

The effort involves counting eagles along standard, non-overlapping survey routes as part of a nationwide bald eagle survey.

Officials with the National Wildlife Federation have asked participants in each state to count eagles along standard routes to provide data on count trends.

The basic objectives are to index the total wintering bald eagle populations in the lower 48 states, determine distribution during a standardized period, and to identify previously unrecognized areas of important winter habitat.

Unlike nesting surveys, the annual midwinter survey provides information on both breeding and non-breeding segments of the population.

