The Latest: Trump declares emergencies in Florida, PR

More Videos 1:05 Hurricane Irma is now a Category 5 storm Pause 0:35 Dangerous Irma tracks toward U.S. 1:05 Hurricane Irma is now a category 5 storm 1:02 Hurricane Hunters make first pass through Irma 4:06 Cop Shop Podcast: Meth by her bed, poop on dishes 1:57 Brinks truck employee ambushed at bank ATM 1:05 Mitchell shook off rust in first game back with Mercer 1:32 Teddi Wohlford makes vegetable au gratin 1:07 Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs 0:50 Georgia student kidnapped at knife-point Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Hurricane Irma is now a Category 5 storm Hurricane Irma has maximum sustained winds of 175 mph, says NOAA. Hurricane warnings are in effect for the Leeward Islands and Irma is also expected to affect Puerto Rico & the British and U.S. Virgin Islands on Wednesday. Hurricane Irma has maximum sustained winds of 175 mph, says NOAA. Hurricane warnings are in effect for the Leeward Islands and Irma is also expected to affect Puerto Rico & the British and U.S. Virgin Islands on Wednesday. Meta Viers McClatchy

Hurricane Irma has maximum sustained winds of 175 mph, says NOAA. Hurricane warnings are in effect for the Leeward Islands and Irma is also expected to affect Puerto Rico & the British and U.S. Virgin Islands on Wednesday. Meta Viers McClatchy