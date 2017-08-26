North Korea fires short-range missiles in latest tests

1:10 He wants to be 'the face of the city' Pause

1:07 Peach County and Houston County face off

2:01 Unidentified: Crash leads to grisly discovery

1:07 Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs

2:10 Man charged in spring killing claims he acted in self defense, attorney says

2:20 Wife says husband 'had hell in him' when he fatally shot his daughter, prosecutor says

4:02 Pregnant woman says her whole world changed after man killed in front of their kids

1:03 Another quick start leads Jones County to another blowout

1:30 Northside teacher wants to check this one off his bucket list