Report of Ukraine 'witness' to DNC hack stirs confusion

The Associated Press

August 19, 2017 6:36 AM

PARIS

A report that a cooperating witness emerged out of Ukraine to help the FBI's inquiry into the 2016 hack of the Democratic National Committee is drawing confusion and denials in Ukraine.

A front-page story published by The New York Times says a malware author linked to the hacking of the DNC's servers had turned himself in and was cooperating with authorities, citing Ukraine's Cyberpolice.

But Ukraine's Cyberpolice said Saturday the unnamed individual had no established links to hacking and that it isn't clear that the man is even a malware author.

The Times' story has since been revised to eliminate the reference to a DNC link. A Ukrainian lawmaker has been quoted as saying that the Times misidentified the hacker entirely.

