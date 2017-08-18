Judge dismisses AT&T lawsuit over utility pole access

A judge has dismissed a federal lawsuit filed by AT&T over action taken in Kentucky that will let Google Fiber install equipment on AT&T's utility poles.
AT&T had arged that an ordinance passed last year by Louisville officials allowing high-speed internet providers to install their new equipment on utility poles owned by AT&T violated state and federal rules. Judge David J. Hale ruled Wednesday that the city has the right to control its public rights of way.
The Federal Communications Commission had sided with the city, saying regulations on pole attachments don't apply in Kentucky.
A spokesman for Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer told The Courier-Journal that the city is pleased with the ruling.
AT&T spokesman Joe Burgan says the company is reviewing the decision and potential next steps.
