A snapshot of Guam before US-North Korea conflict and now

In this image released by the U.S, Air Force, a B-1B Lancer assigned to the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, deployed from Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, prepares for takeoff from Andersen AFB, Guam, to conduct a sequenced bilateral mission with South Korean F-15 and Koku Jieitai Japan Air Self-Defense Force) F-2 fighter jets, July 7, 2017.