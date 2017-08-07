Technology

Partial Social Security data of voters accidentally emailed

The Associated Press

August 07, 2017 8:07 AM

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa

The Linn County auditor says the last four digits from thousands of voters' Social Security numbers accidentally have been emailed to four email addresses.

Auditor Joel Miller blamed a computer error by a worker fulfilling a legal request for voter data from the Linn County Republican Party. The mistake occurred Friday morning.

Miller says his staff has reached people at three of the four email addresses. They told his staffers that the emails have been deleted. He says the fourth address could be that of an inactive email account.

The state secretary of state's office has been notified.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Macon church aims to remove excuses for staying away

Macon church aims to remove excuses for staying away 1:38

Macon church aims to remove excuses for staying away
Returning players pivotal for Fort Valley State offensive success 1:24

Returning players pivotal for Fort Valley State offensive success
Porter wants Fort Valley State to hang its hat on defense 0:53

Porter wants Fort Valley State to hang its hat on defense

View More Video