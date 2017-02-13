Nearly 200,000 remain under evacuation near California dam

3:08 Donald Trump's Inauguration in three minutes Pause

1:14 Discovering Dinosaurs in Perry

0:59 Georgia National Rodeo returns to Perry

0:41 Firefighters called back to scene after second fire starts

1:13 'Reading can be a second chance' for inmates, book drive organizer says

0:49 Evacuees jam Marysville gas stations

2:32 Coroner cast as 'boom box guy' in Synovus Super Bowl commercial

7:23 Your guide to the penumbral lunar eclipse

0:37 Bibb deputy helps friend make "promposal"