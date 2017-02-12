The Latest: Officials say erosion not as bad as thought

1:14 Discovering Dinosaurs in Perry Pause

0:41 Firefighters called back to scene after second fire starts

0:59 Georgia National Rodeo returns to Perry

3:08 Donald Trump's Inauguration in three minutes

1:16 Winning a big game at Dublin doesn't happen often

1:13 'Reading can be a second chance' for inmates, book drive organizer says

2:32 Coroner cast as 'boom box guy' in Synovus Super Bowl commercial

1:26 J.J. Frazier on his 29-point performance in win over Tennessee

1:00 $50 million downtown project