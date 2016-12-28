Evansville teacher to use grant money to study food science

A self-described Food Network junkie and foodie wanna-be, Denna Sharp will get to live out some of her dreams this summer.
A North High School chemistry and physics teacher, Sharp is one of 100 Indiana K-12 educators to receive a Lilly Endowment Teacher Creativity Fellowship grant.
The 2017 fellows mark the 30th year of the program which aims to give teachers, principals, guidance counselors, school media specialists and librarians financial support to renew their commitment to education.
Each fellow will receive a $12,000 grant to support a project of their choosing. Educators come from public, private and charter schools of all sizes.
The recipients designed "inspirational projects" to strengthen themselves personally and professionally, Sara Cobb, the endowment's vice president for education, said in a statement.
"For three decades now we at the endowment have learned how important it is for educators to have time and space to create and explore," Cobb said.
Sharp is the only Evansville teacher to be selected. She plans to use the funds for "ChemDine" to study the science behind modern cuisine and fine dining.
"Much of preparation and dining experience involved in high end modern cuisine involves quite a bit of real chemistry and scientific technique," Sharp wrote in an email. "I reached out to restaurants that are known for their excellence in this genre of cuisine and was invited to visit the kitchens, spend time with chefs and staff, and to dine at some of these restaurants."
Sharp will turn her experiences from restaurants in New York City, Washington, D.C., Chicago and Atlanta into demonstrations and classroom lessons for her students.
"I wanted to be able to learn enough from the food end of things to translate them into successful classroom lessons," she said.
Another area educator to receive the grant is Princeton Community Intermediate School Principal James McClary.
The North Gibson School Corp. administrator plans to use the funds for "Walking in the Footsteps of My Kenyan Friend." McClary's description of the project states he will retrace a friend's journey from a rural Kenyan village to his position at a Kenyan university. McClary will also explore Kenya's natural wonders.
Some recipients plan to use funds to explore a variety of interests including cooking, artisan bread-baking, bee keeping, photography and archaeology. While others plan to explore national parks in the U.S. and Australia; bicycle through Germany; and immerse themselves in diverse cultures across Asia.
The 2017 fellows were selected from a competitive pool of more than 500 applicants. Including the 2017 class, more than 2,900 Indiana educators have received grants.
Source: Evansville Courier and Press, http://bit.ly/2hRiDXN
Information from: Evansville Courier & Press, http://www.courierpress.com
This is an Indiana Exchange story shared by the Evansville Courier and Press.
