Broadband providers can soon participate in assistance plan

Broadband providers will be able to participate in a program that offers subsidized service to low-income households starting Dec. 1.
The Kentucky Public Service Commission says broadband providers will become eligible to participate in the Lifeline program and to offer subsidized service. The service can be wireless, cable, DSL or fiber optic.
The Lifeline program currently offers subsidies only for voice service.
Subsidies will remain limited to one per household. Customers will have to choose federally subsidized service from a telephone or broadband service. A state subsidy is only available for voice service.
The PSC is looking at the future of the state fund that provides the state portion of the Lifeline subsidy. The case file for the review is available at http://psc.ky.gov/PSC-WebNet/ViewCaseFilings.aspx?case=2016-00059 .
The guide to the Lifeline program is available at https://www.fcc.gov/general/lifeline-program-low-income-consumers.
