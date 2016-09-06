Navy's Zumwalt leaving Bath Iron Works this week

The stealthy Zumwalt destroyer is ready to leave Maine for good.
The 610-foot-long destroyer is due to leave Bath Iron Works on Wednesday en route to its formal commissioning ceremony next month in Baltimore. It'll be making port calls along the way.
The futuristic-looking Zumwalt is the largest and most technologically sophisticated destroyer ever built for the U.S. Navy. It's also the most expensive.
The first-in-class destroyer features an angular shape to minimize its radar signature, new guns to boost the Navy's land attack capability, electric propulsion, and an unusual hull with a wave-piercing bow. It'll eventually be homeported in San Diego, California.
