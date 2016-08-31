Grocery store asks customers to help provide milk for Macon food pantry

One of the most requested item at food pantries is milk, but it’s the least donated item. Kroger is looking to fill that need.
The grocery store is asking customers to purchase a $1, $3 or $5 voucher at checkout Sept. 4-Sept. 17 to help Kroger toward raising $150,000 for food banks to redeem for the milk they need, according to a news release. Donations made at the Kroger stores in the Macon will benefit the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank, which is part of the Feeding America network.
“Kroger is committed to supporting its local communities by providing fresh, nutritious milk for local food banks,” Glynn Jenkins, public relations director for Kroger’s Atlanta division, said in the release. The Atlanta division covers Middle Georgia stores.
According to a Feeding America study, more than 49 million Americans are food insecure. Last year, Atlanta division customers raised nearly $131,300 to provide milk for local food banks — the equivalent of more than 48,000 gallons of milk, the release said.
Kroger is one of the largest grocery chains in the Southeast with about 189 stores in Georgia, Eastern Alabama and South Carolina.
Linda S. Morris: 478-744-4223, @MidGaBiz
Comments