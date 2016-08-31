Post office is hiring temporary workers for the holidays

The thermometer is still hitting the 90s across Middle Georgia, but Christmas is less than four months away, and holiday hiring has begun.
The U.S. Postal Service is now accepting applications for temporary positions, including holiday clerk assistant and city carrier assistant for the holidays at several post offices in Georgia, including Macon and Warner Robins, according to a release from the Postal Service.
The salary is $16.06 per hour. Successful applicants will have a work schedule that includes holidays and weekends. Work hours may vary, and employees must be available when called to report to work.
These non-career positions have limited benefits, but they may lead to a career appointment with full benefits.
Job announcements are posted online at http://about.usps.com/careers/welcome.htm. Go to “search now” on the right to find available jobs.
According to the site, there are positions available in the Macon and Warner Robins offices. The holiday clerk assistant positions are Nov. 12-Jan. 6, and the city carrier assistant positions are Dec. 3-30. The contact for the Warner Robins positions is Donald.L.Johnson@usps.gov, and the contact for the Macon positions is Timothy.p.Goodwin@usps.gov.
For more information about the Postal Service, go to www.usps.com.
Linda S. Morris @MidGaBiz
Comments