July unemployment rates drop slightly in Macon, Warner Robins

The unemployment rates in Macon and Warner Robins for July were down slightly from the June rates.
Metropolitan Macon’s unemployment rate for July was 5.7 percent, down from 5.9 percent in June, according to a release from the Georgia Department of Labor. The rate in July 2015 was 6.8 percent.
The rate fell as the number of employed residents grew by 617 to 100,000, the release said. At the same time, the number of unemployed residents fell by 108 to 6,086. The labor force, which consists of employed people and those who are unemployed but actively looking for jobs, grew by 509 to 106,086 in July.
The number of jobs decreased by 500, or 0.5 percent, to 103,800.
However, over the year, Macon gained 2,200 jobs, up from 101,600 in July 2015, the release said.
The number of initial claims for unemployment insurance rose by 60 to 704 in July.
Metro Warner Robins’ unemployment rate for July was 5.6 percent, down from 5.8 percent in June. The rate in July 2015 was 6.6 percent.
The rate fell as there were 129 fewer unemployed residents. The labor force decreased by 355 to 82,002. The number of jobs decreased by 900, or 1.3 percent, to 70,800 in July.
However, over the year, Warner Robins gained 700 jobs up from 70,100 in July 2015, the release said.
The number of initial claims for unemployment insurance rose by 145 to 521 in July. And, over the year, claims were up by 54 from 467 in July 2015.
Metro Gainesville had the lowest area jobless rate at 4.6 percent, while the Heart of Georgia-Altamaha region had the highest at 7 percent.
Meanwhile, Georgia’s seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate for July was 5 percent, down from 5.1 percent in June. It was 5.7 percent in July 2015.
Job seekers and employers are encouraged to use the GDOL’s online job listing service, www.employgeorgia.com to search for jobs or recruit new employees.
