Cordele-based bank plans to open office in Macon

Another bank new to Macon is planning to open. It’s the second bank this month to announce it’s coming to Macon.
Cordele-based Planters First Bank is expected to open next month at 4361 Rivoli Drive, in a former bank building adjacent to the shopping center with Fresh Market and Stein Mart off Forsyth Road. The bank has named Joy Story as market president for Macon.
“We are in the process of getting all our regulatory approvals,” said Planters President/CEO T. Heath Fountain.
Planters First Bank has eight branches, including one each in Perry and Warner Robins and two in Hawkinsville.
Customers will find that Planters First offices may look a little different than some banks, Fountain said. The bank in Warner Robins is in an office complex.
“Our strategy is a nontraditional branch,” he said. “So it’s not a big, grandiose, $5 million building. ... It has all the traditional banking products (such as checking, savings, mortgages). Technology is what affords us to do that. People don’t really want to come to a bank that much any more.”
Customers will be able to go to one person at the bank to open accounts, make deposits or open a debit card, he said.
The Macon office will employ about eight people.
Story, who most recently was the senior vice president for Community & Southern Bank in Macon, joined Planters First to lead its expansion efforts. She began her career in 1969 with SunTrust Bank.
Planters First is a closely-held community bank with offices in Middle Georgia and south Georgia. Founded in 1896, it is the eighth-oldest financial institution in Georgia, according to a news release. As of June 30, Planters First reported total assets of $281 million and total equity of $27 million. For more information, go to www.bankPFB.com.
Earlier this month, Florida-based CenterState Bank announced it would be expanding branch offices in Middle Georgia. It currently has a loan production office in the Fickling building in downtown Macon.
