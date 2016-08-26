Two Macon attorneys picked for entry into the Best Lawyers in America

Macon attorneys are among the best in the country.
Two Macon lawyers with Atlanta-based Constangy, Brooks, Smith and Prophete LLP were named to the 2017 edition of Best Lawyers in America.
Recognized in the firm’s Macon office were Melvin Haas III and Jeffery Thompson both for employment law management, labor law management and litigation in labor and employment.
Entry into Best Lawyers in America is based on a peer-review survey.
Center recognized for outstanding patient satisfaction
Bolingreen Health and Rehabilition received the Excellence in Action award from My InnerView by National Research Corp. This honor is awarded to post-acute care centers that achieve overall patient satisfaction scores within the top 10 percent of the My InnerView product database. The database is a large source of long-term care and senior living satisfaction metrics in the nation.
Geico selects Sims as a trainer
Christy Sims has been selected as a Geico regional management trainer. Sims started her career as a claims representative in 1999. She has successfully completed each level of claims and has trained, coached and supervised in claims before moving to an analyst position.
Georgia fairgrounds names marketing director
The Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter recently named Keaton Walker director of marketing and sponsorship. Walker was working as sponsorship and special programs coordinator at the GNFA, and will now serve as director of both departments.
In her new role, Walker will be responsible for GNFA communications, media relations, sponsorship development and special programs.
