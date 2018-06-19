Zoning office says it can't prohibit 'lawful' abortions despite outcry, court filing

Macon's zoning commission has fired back after property owners near a proposed medical office offering abortions asked a court to intervene in the commission's decision.
Five businesses asked the Superior Court of Bibb County to review the Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning Commission's approval on May 14 for Summit Center PC to use a building at 833 Walnut St. for a medical office. In addition to other low-cost procedures, the company plans to do "first trimester only abortion care and and gynecological exams." Its parent company, Summit Medical Centers, has offices in Atlanta and Detroit.
The Saint Maximilian Kolbe Center for Life has held two large protests outside the proposed center and has saidit will have volunteers at the site every day. According to the court filing, those protests are causing the business owners or operators to "have some concern for the safety of their employees and customers."
The businesses say if the zoning approval is allowed, the use of their properties will be "substantially, adversely and permanently affected," the court filing said.
Ann Beall, director of the Kolbe Center, was unmoved by the businesses' issues with the protests.
"I would say that, unfortunately for the businesses, it's going to continue to happen and particularly if the clinic opens, it will only increase," Beall said Monday.
The small businesses also say that the description of the medical office prior to the zoning meeting was inadequate because it didn't disclose what procedures would be performed there. They want the court to decide if proper notice of the meeting was given and if the hearing was held properly.
In a statement released Tuesday by its Executive Director Jim Thomas, the commission acknowledges that many people feel abortion is morally or politically wrong, but "it is a constitutionally protected activity. No local government in this country, or state, has the power to completely ban abortion throughout its jurisdiction, and the power to create obstacles to this procedure when lawfully performed is also strictly limited."
It referred to the Roe v. Wade case decided by the U.S. Supreme Court 40 years ago.
Also, the commission cannot regulate medical procedures offered by a medical office any more than it can regulate the type of legal services offered by a law firm, the statement said. Any permitted medical office in the county "could choose to perform abortions tomorrow without getting a new zoning permit."
As to whether proper notice of the meeting was given, the commission legally advertised the meeting in The Telegraph as required by law. Also, it posted a sign on the property well before the hearing, even though it is not legally required for this type of application.
"Zoning is about determining the appropriate location of particular lawful uses of property in relation to other lawful uses, not banning a lawful activity because it is politically unacceptable to certain groups, regardless of where it takes place," the commission's statement said.
