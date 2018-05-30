Budget airline AirAsia denies paying bribes for India slots

FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2014, file photo, AirAsia Airbus A320-200 passenger jets are parked on the tarmac in Sepang, Malaysia. AirAsia India Ltd., the Indian arm of regional budget airline AirAsia, has denied allegations it engaged in corruption, saying it was cooperating with an investigation into suspicions that it paid bribes to get government approvals. Lai Seng Sin, File AP Photo