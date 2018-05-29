This May 19, 2018 photo released by Japan's Ministry of Defense shows North Korean-flagged tanker Ji Song 6 and an unidentified vessel in the East China Sea. Japan’s foreign ministry says a Japanese navy surveillance aircraft has spotted a suspected Chinese-flagged ship apparently transferring fuel to a North Korean tanker in the open seas. (Ministry of Defense via AP)
This May 19, 2018 photo released by Japan's Ministry of Defense shows North Korean-flagged tanker Ji Song 6 and an unidentified vessel in the East China Sea. Japan’s foreign ministry says a Japanese navy surveillance aircraft has spotted a suspected Chinese-flagged ship apparently transferring fuel to a North Korean tanker in the open seas. (Ministry of Defense via AP)
This May 19, 2018 photo released by Japan's Ministry of Defense shows North Korean-flagged tanker Ji Song 6 and an unidentified vessel in the East China Sea. Japan’s foreign ministry says a Japanese navy surveillance aircraft has spotted a suspected Chinese-flagged ship apparently transferring fuel to a North Korean tanker in the open seas. (Ministry of Defense via AP)

Business

Japan navy spots suspected China ship next to NKorea tanker

The Associated Press

May 29, 2018 06:33 AM

TOKYO

Japan's Foreign Ministry says a Japanese navy surveillance aircraft has spotted a suspected Chinese-flagged ship apparently transferring fuel to a North Korean tanker on the open seas.

Tuesday's ministry statement said the two vessels were suspected of engaging in offshore ship-to-ship transfers banned under U.N. Security Council resolutions.

It said Japan has informed the U.N. Security Council of the May 19 sighting of the North Korean-flagged tanker, Ji Song 6, moored alongside the ship carrying a flag believed to be Chinese. Four photos taken by the Maritime Self-Defense Force show the ships alongside each other, connected by a hose.

The U.N. has blacklisted the North Korean tanker.

U.N. sanctions on North Korea limit energy trade and ban offshore transfers of goods to North Korean ships.

  Comments  