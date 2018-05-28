Fire destroys wood mill in Saginaw, Oregon

A massive fire destroyed the Whitsell wood products manufacturing plant in Saginaw, north of Cottage Grove, Oregon.
The Register-Guard reports the fire, which was reported at 7:36 p.m. Sunday, engulfed the mill within 30 minutes.
Lane Fire Authority Chief Terry Ney says flames could be seen from a half-mile (0.8 kilometers) away.
Billowing plumes of smoke rose into the evening sky and could be seen from Eugene, 20 miles (32 kilometers) to the north.
No injuries were reported.
After destroying the 169,000-square-foot (15,700-square-meter) mill building, the fire spread to stacks of finished lumber products on the site.
Ney said that with so much fuel to feed the fire, firefighters took up a defensive posture and had resigned themselves to pouring water on the log piles through the night, into Monday.
