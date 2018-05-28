5 years, $93 million to clean up massive North Dakota spill

FILE - This Oct. 11, 2013, file photo shows cleanup at the site of a Tesoro Corp. pipeline break that spilled more than 20,000 barrels of oil into a Tioga, N.D., wheat field. Nearly five years after a North Dakota farmer discovered oil oozing into his wheat field, cleanup of what turned out to be a massive spill is nearly complete. It cost some $93 million to excavate and clean the soil devastated by the pipeline break that may have been caused by a lightning strike. Kevin Cederstrom, File AP Photo