Budget battle brews as Trump threatens another shutdown

FILE - In this March 30, 2017, file photo, the Capitol Dome is seen at dawn in Washington. The Senate has kicked off its annual attempt to pass government funding bills. Success is hardly assured, but President Donald Trump has warned Congress that he will never sign another foot-tall, $1 trillion-plus government-wide spending bill, and he insists that he'll get full funding for his border wall. J. Scott Applewhite, File AP Photo