Platini vows to return to soccer after Swiss justice move

FILE - In this Feb.22, 2014 file photo, UEFA President Michel Platini arrives at a press conference, one day prior to the UEFA EURO 2016 qualifying draw in Nice, southeastern France. Banned former UEFA President and FIFA vice president Michel Platini says he is planning to return to soccer after Swiss federal prosecutors confirmed he was not being charged in an investigation into possible financial wrongdoing it was reported on Saturday, May 26, 2018. Since September 2015 Platini had the status of "between a witness and an accused person" in criminal proceedings opened against then-FIFA President Sepp Blatter. Lionel Cironneau, File AP Photo