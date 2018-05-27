Criticisms sharpen as Republican governor primary nears

South Dakota's polite Republican governor primary burst into recriminations in its waning days as Rep. Kristi Noem pressed Attorney General Marty Jackley over the timing of a state payout to a former state agent — a charge Jackley's team dismissed as a "desperate political stunt."
The primary had been quietly racing toward the June 5 election, but Noem's campaign last week sharpened its message, criticizing Jackley for what it called a "blatant disregard for the needs of victims." Jackley's side accused Noem of going negative just before Election Day after a race marked mostly by coded criticisms.
GOP primary voters will decide between the pair as their nominee to succeed outgoing Gov. Dennis Daugaard. Noem, who would be South Dakota Republicans' first female governor nominee, has money on her side, recently reporting more than $1 million in the bank compared to Jackley's roughly $630,000. The winner will face Democrat Billie Sutton, a state senator and former professional rodeo cowboy, in the general election.
The candidates tried to stand out on experience. Noem said she's fought for conservative values in D.C.; Jackley touted his tenure as South Dakota's former U.S. attorney and attorney general, a post he's held since 2009.
Noem said crime has gotten worse during Jackley's time as the state's chief law enforcement officer, while Jackley repeatedly criticized "Washington" — without naming Noem — as ineffective. But the reproaches took a harsher edge after a federal judge ordered the state Division of Criminal Investigation director to appear in court over the timeline for paying roughly $1.5 million to a former agent who won a discrimination and retaliation lawsuit.
The settlement was paid after the judge's order, but Noem's campaign said Jackley —who oversees DCI — tried to silence the victim for political gain. Noem stopped short of making the criticisms herself during a debate.
Jackley's team said a state risk management office negotiated the settlement and Jackley had no authority over it.
"Marty Jackley has been a tireless advocate for victims, and South Dakota will see through any attempt to detract from his character in the final days of this campaign," campaign manager Jason Glodt said in a statement.
As attorney general, Jackley has ushered a wide range of legislation through the statehouse, listing as accomplishments laws addressing public corruption, fighting human trafficking and imposing harsher penalties for methamphetamine dealing and manufacturing.
North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem, who has worked with Jackley for years on litigation, said Jackley led the charge in a legal bid to collect sales taxes from out-of-state internet retailers, a case that could have national implications for e-commerce. North Dakota was among dozens of states that filed a friend-of-the-court brief in the case, which Jackley argued in April before the Supreme Court.
"He took the lead on that from the beginning, and it's unusual that an attorney general gets an opportunity to argue personally in the Supreme Court of the United States," Stenehjem said. "It will be especially important if he wins, which I think he will."
Noem — who was first elected to Congress in 2010 — highlighted her role negotiating the 2014 Farm Bill and the GOP's recent federal tax cuts. State House Majority Leader Lee Qualm, a farmer near Platte, said Noem was instrumental in the tax overhaul.
"She had a huge hand in that, and all of this has been very beneficial to small business, to farmers and ranchers, and I know that that's where her heart lies, is with small business," Qualm said. "She knows what we go through every day out there."
Noem said she's also secured additional funding for the Lewis and Clark Regional Water System and passed legislation changing ownership of nine Black Hills cemeteries from the U.S. Forest Service to their local communities.
Noem said the biggest challenges South Dakota is facing are getting workers to fill jobs and crime and drug use. She's promised to protect state residents from tax increases and more government regulations, improve state transparency and fight federal government intrusion.
"I recognize that we have a wonderful state, but we should not be happy with the status quo," Noem said.
Both have vowed not to raise taxes. But Noem has pledged not to create new government boards or commissions, while Jackley has said he would use them because "government doesn't have all the solutions."
Jackley said his priorities as governor would be creating new and higher-paying jobs, strengthening education, providing access to more affordable health care and keeping South Dakota communities safe.
"South Dakotans have not seen Washington solving their problems, and there's a feeling that we need somebody that knows South Dakota best and will always put South Dakota first," Jackley said.
