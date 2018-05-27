Criticisms sharpen as Republican governor primary nears

FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2017 file photo, Rep. Kristi Noem, R-S.D., and South Dakota gubernatorial candidate, speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Noem and state Attorney General Marty Jackley are competing for the Republican nomination for governor, the highest-profile and likely most expensive contest on the June 5, 2018, primary ballot. The winner is a favorite in heavily Republican South Dakota to take the governor's office in the November general election. J. Scott Applewhite, File AP Photo