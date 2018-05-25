Brazil schools close as truckers' strike enters fifth day

Striking truckers and motorcycle messengers block the entrance of BR Distribuidora, a fuel station run by the state-run oil company Petrobras, as they stop trucks from leaving and distributing fuel to gas stations in Brasilia, Thursday, May 24, 2018. The truckers' strike is snarling traffic and causing fuel shortages across the country as oil prices rise and Brazil's real falls against the dollar. Eraldo Peres AP Photo