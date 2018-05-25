Broadcom's Tan, CBS's Moonves among highest-paid CEOs

This photo combination shows the highest-paid CEOs at big U.S. companies for 2017, as calculated by The Associated Press and Equilar, an executive data firm. Top row, from left: Hock E. Tan, Broadcom, $103.2 million; Leslie Moonves, CBS, $68.4 million; W. Nicholas Howley, TransDigm, $61 million; Jeffrey Bewkes, Time Warner, $49 million; and Stephen Kaufer, TripAdvisor, $43.2 million. Bottom row, from left: David Zaslav, Discovery Communications, $42.2 million; Robert Iger, Walt Disney, $36.3 million; Stephen Wynn, Wynn Resorts, $34.5 million; Brenton Saunders, Allergan, $32.8 million; and Brian Roberts, Comcast, $32.5 million. (AP Photo)