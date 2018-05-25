Ford tech workers move to Corktown: 'A very different space than suburbia'

Tom Walsh packed his bags and headed west from New York City to Dearborn in March to play a key role on Ford's recently formed technology team, which on Thursday settles into its new digs in an old hosiery factory in Corktown, the historic district west of downtown Detroit.
"I live about a mile away in the heart of downtown," he said. "Moving from the Dearborn campus to this new space in Corktown was significant for me in terms of appeal. I plan on getting a bike and cycling in on sunny days."
Walsh arrived in March. He's one of about 200 employees working on driverless technology initiatives and battery electric projects in the 45,000-square-foot building known as The Factory at 1907 Michigan Ave., across the street from the old Tiger Stadium site.
This is all part of Ford's strategy to build a Corktown presence and attempts to establish the automaker as the automotive leader of the future. The company is reported to be pursuing other Corktown properties, the most significant of which would be the Michigan Central Station, the iconic abandoned train depot on the western edge of Corktown.
The Free Press has learned that discussions related to Ford's potential purchase of the train station continue, with no issues arising involving structural or environmental review. Ford declined to comment on the status of the project.
For now, all attention is on The Factory building that Ford acquired in 2017.
"This is representing a very different space than suburbia," said Sherif Marakby, vice president of autonomous vehicles and electrification. "We're coming to Detroit not with legacy technology. We're coming in with the new stuff. We're bringing the future of the company into the city. It's pretty significant."
He isn't alone in seeing opportunity for transformation in the old neighborhood, which is home to popular destinations, including Slows Bar BQ, Nemo's Bar, Gold Cash Gold and Mercury Burger & Bar.
Marakby, who worked for Uber for a year, said the teams will move out of several offices in Dearborn into one space in Corktown and adopt a Silicon Valley approach to innovation.
"Quick decision-making, try different things, move fast, fail fast – if it fails, move on. We're bringing the SiIicon Valley way of operating to Ford and to Detroit," he said. "Having this environment will be very cool and exciting to work in, and very attractive to people from outside the city and outside the state."
Workers described the office space in Corktown as completely open, with whiteboards on wheels. People can move freely and create work spaces as needed. There are couches for brainstorming sessions and areas to create prototypes, large screens for digital review and discussions. No phones on any desks at all.
"We're looking at everything strategically," Marakby said. "This is all about how people work, designing a workflow that makes everyone adaptable – programmers, IT folks, engineers. Everyone. This move aligns with where we want to go."
Pei-Wen Hsu recently returned from Shanghai to focus on product development with the team in Corktown. She, for example, will look at how the vehicle can be more effectively used as a work space. "We need to embrace the fast-moving culture and be part of that movement."
Ford does expect to grow its presence in Detroit, "and we'll be sharing more detail in the future,"Marakby said.
Mark Kaufman, after working on five continents for Ford, is now in Corktown.
"An urban setting carries a little more energy. It feels different," he said. "It's all designed to encourage collaboration. I'm tied to electrification. We know there are a lot of competitive products. We need to be fast and progressive in our thinking."
The whole team talked about eliminating the workplace hierarchy and welcoming ideas from all levels of leadership. This is about younger voices and older voices aggressively exploring options and approaches, Kaufman said. "We're trying to break down walls."
