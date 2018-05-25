APNewsBreak: Tesla in Autopilot sped up before Utah crash

A police report shows the Tesla that crashed while in Autopilot mode in Utah this month accelerated in the seconds before it smashed into a stopped firetruck. Two people were injured.
The Associated Press obtained the report Thursday, which says data from the Model S electric vehicle show it picked up speed for 3.5 seconds shortly before crashing into a stopped firetruck in suburban Salt Lake City. The driver manually hit the brakes a fraction of a second before impact.
Police suggested that the car was following another vehicle and dropped its speed to match. They say the leading vehicle then likely changed lanes and the Tesla automatically sped up to its preset speed without noticing the stopped cars ahead of it.
Tesla's Autopilot has been the subject of previous scrutiny following other crashes.
Comments