FILE -In this Friday, May 11, 2018, file photo released by the South Jordan Police Department shows a traffic collision involving a Tesla Model S sedan with a Fire Department mechanic truck stopped at a red light in South Jordan, Utah. The driver of a Tesla electric car that hit a Utah fire department vehicle over the weekend says the car's semi-autonomous Autopilot mode was engaged at the time of the crash. Police in the Salt Lake City suburb of South Jordan said Monday, May 14, 2018, the driver also said in an interview that she was looking at her phone before the accident. The 28-year-old woman broke her foot when her car hit a fire truck stopped at a red light while going 60 mph (97 kph). (South Jordan Police Department via AP, File)
APNewsBreak: Tesla in Autopilot sped up before Utah crash

By JULIAN HATTEM Associated Press

May 25, 2018 02:43 AM

SALT LAKE CITY

A police report shows the Tesla that crashed while in Autopilot mode in Utah this month accelerated in the seconds before it smashed into a stopped firetruck. Two people were injured.

The Associated Press obtained the report Thursday, which says data from the Model S electric vehicle show it picked up speed for 3.5 seconds shortly before crashing into a stopped firetruck in suburban Salt Lake City. The driver manually hit the brakes a fraction of a second before impact.

Police suggested that the car was following another vehicle and dropped its speed to match. They say the leading vehicle then likely changed lanes and the Tesla automatically sped up to its preset speed without noticing the stopped cars ahead of it.

Tesla's Autopilot has been the subject of previous scrutiny following other crashes.

