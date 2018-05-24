The Latest: Kansas water park to open 6 rides, close others

FILE - In this July 9, 2014, file photo, riders go down the water slide called "Verruckt" at Schlitterbahn Waterpark in Kansas City, Kan. A state inspection has found 11 alleged violations of regulations at the Kansas water park where a 10-year-old boy died in 2016. The Kansas Department of Labor made an audit of the Schlitterbahn park in Kansas City public Tuesday, May 22, 2018, a day after issuing a notice to the park. The audit said safety signs in some park areas were not adequate, records were not available for review and some operating and training manuals were not complete. Charlie Riedel, File AP Photo