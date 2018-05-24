Feds: Uber self-driving SUV saw pedestrian but didn't brake

FILE- This file image made from video March 18, 2018, of a mounted camera provided by the Tempe Police Department shows an interior view moments before an Uber SUV hit a woman in Tempe, Ariz. In a preliminary report on the crash released Thursday, May 24, federal investigators said the autonomous Uber SUV that struck and killed an Arizona pedestrian in March spotted the woman about six seconds before hitting her, but didn’t stop automatically because emergency braking was disabled. (Tempe Police Department via AP, File)