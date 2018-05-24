Student-inflicted injuries to staff growing at Fargo schools

The number of reported injuries to teachers and staff inflicted by students at Fargo Public Schools is on the rise.
The district says there were 510 injury reports ranging from minor to severe through the end of April. That compares with 341 incidents during the same time frame last year. Most of the incidents were at the elementary schools.
KFGO reports one of the latest injuries happened about a week ago. Superintendent Jeff Schatz says a staff member was injured by a child in the school's Early Children's Special Education Program May 15. Schatz declined to comment on the details of the incident.
The district operates 14 elementary schools, three middle schools and three high schools.
Comments