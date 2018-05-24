Asian shares mixed as US mulls new tariffs on auto imports

A woman stands with a parasol in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo Thursday, May 24, 2018. Shares are mixed in Asia after U.S. stocks reversed early losses and finished higher after the Federal Reserve signaled it is not in a hurry to raise interest rates. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index slipped 1.2 percent as the yen gained against the U.S. dollar. Shares also fell in Shanghai, Australia and South Korea but rose in Hong Kong and Indonesia. Eugene Hoshiko AP Photo